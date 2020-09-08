PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 2,733,590 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.77 Million, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 8.17% during that session. The PTE stock price is -349.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.08 and 30.97% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 270.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Sporting 8.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the PTE stock price touched $1.2699 or saw a rise of 10.62%. Year-to-date, PolarityTE, Inc. shares have moved -56.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have changed -25.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 194.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +253.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 165.49% from current levels.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PolarityTE, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.97%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.9% and 76.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +62.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.85 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 Million and $1.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.3% for the current quarter and 114.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -329.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.