MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,341,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $214.51 per share which meant it lost -$7.43 on the day or -3.35% during that session. The MDB stock price is -20.3% off its 52-week high price of $258.05 and 56.27% above the 52-week low of $93.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 942.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Despite being -3.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the MDB stock price touched $258.05 or saw a rise of 16.87%. Year-to-date, MongoDB, Inc. shares have moved 62.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have changed -0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $284.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $245 while the price target rests at a high of $320. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.21% from current levels.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MongoDB, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.1% and -72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.9%.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.23% with a share float percentage of 100.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB, Inc. having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 7.01 Million shares worth more than $1.59 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 13.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 Billion and represent 11.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.61% shares in the company for having 4872440 shares of worth $1.1 Billion while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $658.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.74% of company’s outstanding stock.