Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 3,590,964 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -28.58% during that session. The PSV stock price is -563.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 32.61% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.98 Million shares.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) trade information

Despite being -28.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the PSV stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 67.86%. Year-to-date, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares have moved -55.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -61.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) have changed -43.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 511.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 56.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1204.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1204.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1204.35% from current levels.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.27% with a share float percentage of 60.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 102.68 Thousand shares worth more than $53.23 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 25.42 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.18 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.