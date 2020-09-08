Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 13,591,299 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.7 Million, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -1038.83% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 94.95% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 23.9%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 279.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -38.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 336.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +336.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 336.89% from current levels.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.