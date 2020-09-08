Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has a beta value of 4.22 and has seen 1,791,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -3.76% during that session. The WLL stock price is -22.91% off its 52-week high price of $28 and 98.9% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$34.09.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.75% from current levels.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.39% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -81.5% and -122.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $375.89 Million and $380.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.3% for the current quarter and -53.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -170.9%.