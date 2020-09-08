Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,351,692 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.36 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.7% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -308.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 22.58% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Sporting 1.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the UXIN stock price touched $1 or saw a rise of 7.31%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved -58.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed -25.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uxin Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.8% and 52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +67.5%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.82% with a share float percentage of 27.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 Million shares worth more than $53.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 98.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 Million and represent 26.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.39% shares in the company for having 3950000 shares of worth $6.36 Million while later fund manager owns 202.79 Thousand shares of worth $310.27 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.