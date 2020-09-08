Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,101,690 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.79% during that session. The HHT stock price is -233.7% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 66.3% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) trade information

Sporting 5.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the HHT stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 36.01%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved -36.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) have changed -33.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12943.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12943.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12943.48% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.