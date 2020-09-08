Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1,691,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.84 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.81% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -187.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 67.31% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Sporting 5.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the AYTU stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved 7.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed -24.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 164.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 140.38% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +181.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.69%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.6% and 96.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +228.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.24 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 Million and $2.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 555.4% for the current quarter and 584.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +65.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.3%.