Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 21,430,071 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.23% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -353.64% off its 52-week high price of $0.499 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $0.105. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Despite being -6.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.1319 or saw a rise of 13.34%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved -65.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) have changed -28.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 354.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 354.55% from current levels.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.5%.