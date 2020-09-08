VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1,111,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.82 Million, closed the last trade at $5.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.01% during that session. The VHC stock price is -41.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.79 and 48.18% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Despite being -4.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the VHC stock price touched $6.59-1 or saw a rise of 16.54%. Year-to-date, VirnetX Holding Corp shares have moved 44.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) have changed 3.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 554.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +554.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 554.55% from current levels.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.