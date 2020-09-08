Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 110,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $389.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $418.32 per share which meant it gained $11.32 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -20.12% off its 52-week high price of $502.49 and 89.56% above the 52-week low of $43.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.19 Million shares.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the TSLA stock price touched $502.49 or saw a rise of 16.75%. Year-to-date, Tesla, Inc. shares have moved 399.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed 40.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +244.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5766.67%, compared to -23.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.2% and 80.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.9%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.07 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.43 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.3 Billion and $7.38 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28% for the current quarter and 27.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.93% with a share float percentage of 72.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla, Inc. having a total of 1319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 58.86 Million shares worth more than $12.71 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 53.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.53 Billion and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 25726765 shares of worth $5.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.15 Million shares of worth $4.57 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.