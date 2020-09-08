Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 2,334,407 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.15 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The SCON stock price is -261.54% off its 52-week high price of $0.94 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) trade information

Despite being -7.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the SCON stock price touched $0.3399 or saw a rise of 23.95%. Year-to-date, Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares have moved 41.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have changed -54.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3361.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3361.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3361.54% from current levels.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.4%.