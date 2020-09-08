Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 7,285,234 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -3.76% during that session. The RUN stock price is -19.87% off its 52-week high price of $59 and 84.07% above the 52-week low of $7.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Despite being -3.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the RUN stock price touched $59.00- or saw a rise of 16.57%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc. shares have moved 256.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed 13.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.21% from current levels.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunrun Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +193.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -161.9%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.7% and 130% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $214.14 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $243.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $215.54 Million and $243.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.7% for the current quarter and -0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.32% with a share float percentage of 101.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 Million shares worth more than $587.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 24.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.9 Million and represent 13.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4% shares in the company for having 4924229 shares of worth $97.11 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $47.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.