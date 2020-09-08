GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 3,986,763 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $528.76 Million, closed the last trade at $8.11 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 6.08% during that session. The GME stock price is -4.19% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 68.31% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.9 Million shares.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 6.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the GME stock price touched $8.45-4 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 32.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 94.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump -45.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.27% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -781.82%, compared to 6.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -253.1% and -38.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.8% for the current quarter and -15.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.