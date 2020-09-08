Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 6,158,581 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $142.2 per share which meant it lost -$4.19 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The SQ stock price is -19.98% off its 52-week high price of $170.61 and 77.26% above the 52-week low of $32.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Square, Inc. (SQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 20 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Despite being -2.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the SQ stock price touched $170.61 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, Square, Inc. shares have moved 129.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have changed -2.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $155.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44 while the price target rests at a high of $265. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -69.06% from current levels.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 Billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $602.22 Million and $620.68 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 239.7% for the current quarter and 243.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +950% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.59%.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.35% with a share float percentage of 75.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Square, Inc. having a total of 1026 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 35.19 Million shares worth more than $3.69 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 Billion and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 10343567 shares of worth $1.09 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.79 Million shares of worth $608.11 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.