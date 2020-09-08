InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1,705,733 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.38 Million, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.59% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -1458.82% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 2.94% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

Despite being -7.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the NSPR stock price touched $0.444 or saw a rise of 23.2%. Year-to-date, InspireMD, Inc. shares have moved -68.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) have changed -28.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 207.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 55.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 488.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 488.24% from current levels.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InspireMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.92%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.8% and 49.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.2%.