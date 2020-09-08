Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 27,664,777 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.85 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 8.41% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -210.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.6 and 60.34% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting 8.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the GEVO stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 11.45%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved -49.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed 90.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 204.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.05 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +331.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.72% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.27%, compared to -1.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.8% and 84% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $770Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.11 Million and $6.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -88.2% for the current quarter and -88.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.