Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,544,337 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.43 Million, closed the last trade at $0.5 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The CEI stock price is -2600% off its 52-week high price of $13.5 and 7.68% above the 52-week low of $0.4616. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CEI stock price touched $0.6 or saw a rise of 16.75%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy, Inc. shares have moved -73.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) have changed -43.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 934.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 510.83.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.1%.