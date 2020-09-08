Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 5,765,780 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The SWN stock price is -60.49% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 56.38% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -6.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the SWN stock price touched $2.77-1 or saw a rise of 12.09%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 0.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -20.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.7% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.66%, compared to -44.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $595.92 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $689.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $636Million and $745Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and -7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.29% with a share float percentage of 119.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 Million shares worth more than $215.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 81.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208Million and represent 13.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 50260100 shares of worth $162.34 Million while later fund manager owns 33.61 Million shares of worth $86.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.55% of company’s outstanding stock.