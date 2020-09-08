Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has a beta value of 3.24 and has seen 1,948,168 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.39 Million, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -8.46% during that session. The LONE stock price is -1079.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 10.34% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) trade information

Despite being -8.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the LONE stock price touched $0.5307 or saw a rise of 45.36%. Year-to-date, Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares have moved -88.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) have changed -30.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 473.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 276.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.67% over the past 6 months, compared to -44.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.4% and -192.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +61.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.68 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $13.44 Million and $17.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 128.4% for the current quarter and 80.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93%.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.42% with a share float percentage of 57.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lonestar Resources US Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 3.98 Million shares worth more than $1.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. held 15.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 618.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.96 Thousand and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 327678 shares of worth $154.17 Thousand while later fund manager owns 259.18 Thousand shares of worth $196.07 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.