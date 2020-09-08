FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 6,428,003 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $564.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -36.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 91.05% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the FCEL stock price touched $2.90-9 or saw a rise of 9.66%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 4.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.15%, compared to -1.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.