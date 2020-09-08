Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,478,337 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.08 Million, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The FRSX stock price is -119.1% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 48.2% above the 52-week low of $0.461. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Despite being -3.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the FRSX stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 17.92%. Year-to-date, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -14.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) have changed -40.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 138.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 35.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180.9% from current levels.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.3%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.84% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Psagot Investment House Ltd. with over 450.86 Thousand shares worth more than $716.86 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Psagot Investment House Ltd. held 0.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CIBC World Markets, Inc., with the holding of over 445Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $707.55 Thousand and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.