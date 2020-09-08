Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,201,729 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -2.75% during that session. The ARWR stock price is -104.55% off its 52-week high price of $73.72 and 45.87% above the 52-week low of $19.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Despite being -2.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ARWR stock price touched $43.64- or saw a rise of 17.42%. Year-to-date, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -43.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have changed -18.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.53% from current levels.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -169.57%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -209.1% and -800% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.72 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $43.29 Million and $29.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.5% for the current quarter and -39.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +205.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.33%.