Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,880,240 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $772.68 Million, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The QTT stock price is -138.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.55 and 20% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the QTT stock price touched $2.95-6 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Qutoutiao Inc. shares have moved -19.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have changed -11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.13.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qutoutiao Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.53%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.6% and 85.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.65 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $198.04 Million and $201.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.9% for the current quarter and 29.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.64% with a share float percentage of 5.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.54 Million shares worth more than $10.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 Million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 1705773 shares of worth $4.2 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $4.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.