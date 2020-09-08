Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 11,419,071 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.17 Million, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -10.68% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -5017.65% off its 52-week high price of $17.4 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Despite being -10.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the OCGN stock price touched $0.395 or saw a rise of 13.42%. Year-to-date, Ocugen, Inc. shares have moved -34.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -32.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.7 while the price target rests at a high of $0.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +105.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 105.88% from current levels.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.6%.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.98% with a share float percentage of 13.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 645.99 Thousand shares worth more than $142.38 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 465.97 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.7 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 329385 shares of worth $72.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 194.49 Thousand shares of worth $42.87 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.