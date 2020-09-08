Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has a beta value of 3.68 and has seen 5,445,480 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.47 Million, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.51% during that session. The OAS stock price is -893.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.87 and 51.02% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

Despite being -7.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the OAS stock price touched $0.585 or saw a rise of 15.16%. Year-to-date, Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -84.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have changed -27.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0 while the price target rests at a high of $2.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +389.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -100% from current levels.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $242.92 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $250.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $482.74 Million and $483.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.7% for the current quarter and -48.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -274.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.11%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103% with a share float percentage of 105%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oasis Petroleum Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.18 Million shares worth more than $21.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.14 Million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 18169947 shares of worth $13.63 Million while later fund manager owns 8.95 Million shares of worth $6.71 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.