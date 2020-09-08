Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,560,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -164.39% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 71.11% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the NKLA stock price touched $43.28- or saw a rise of 17.86%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 244.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 14Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.58% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.