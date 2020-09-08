Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,312,841 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $154.41 per share which meant it lost -$3.74 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The QDEL stock price is -98.64% off its 52-week high price of $306.72 and 64.22% above the 52-week low of $55.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.06.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the QDEL stock price touched $181.43 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, Quidel Corporation shares have moved 105.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) have changed -48.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $264.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160 while the price target rests at a high of $363. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.62% from current levels.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quidel Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 255.22%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 480% and 384% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +129.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.