Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 77,459,736 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.5 Million, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 77.15% during that session. The LUB stock price is -42.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.65 and 75.27% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) trade information

Sporting 77.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the LUB stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Luby’s, Inc. shares have moved -5.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) have changed 75.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 168.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +168.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 168.82% from current levels.

Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.55% with a share float percentage of 57.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luby’s, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bandera Partners LLC with over 2.86 Million shares worth more than $4.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bandera Partners LLC held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hodges Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.58 Million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 2328500 shares of worth $3.38 Million while later fund manager owns 657.62 Thousand shares of worth $552.4 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.