Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,887,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.27 Million, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The JE stock price is -914.29% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 3.46% above the 52-week low of $0.2703. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

Despite being -6.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the JE stock price touched $0.3994 or saw a rise of 28.99%. Year-to-date, Just Energy Group Inc. shares have moved -83.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) have changed -20.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.23 while the price target rests at a high of $0.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.86% from current levels.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Just Energy Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.89% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 162.5% and -86.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $873.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $701.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.2% for the current quarter and 5.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.1%.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.54% with a share float percentage of 39.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Just Energy Group Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 4.66 Million shares worth more than $2.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, with the holding of over 4.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.2 Million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Company Idx ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 403242 shares of worth $188.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 387.71 Thousand shares of worth $149.7 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.