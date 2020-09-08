VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,286,536 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $767.58 Million, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -108.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 85.98% above the 52-week low of $0.4655. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Despite being -6.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the VBIV stock price touched $4.33-2 or saw a rise of 23.33%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 140.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed -24.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +171.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.64% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +196.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.52%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.3% and -5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $193Million and $201Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.6% for the current quarter and -0.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.