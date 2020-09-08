Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,576,179 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The SHLL stock price is -16.5% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 81.13% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) trade information

Despite being -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the SHLL stock price touched $58.66- or saw a rise of 14.17%. Year-to-date, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 404%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) have changed 150.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.09% with a share float percentage of 77.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 1.12 Million shares worth more than $30.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 4.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Falcon Edge Capital, LP, with the holding of over 1.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.81 Million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.