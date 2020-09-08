Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,565,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $140.03 per share which meant it lost -$4.12 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The SE stock price is -18% off its 52-week high price of $165.23 and 81.14% above the 52-week low of $26.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 Million shares.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Despite being -2.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the SE stock price touched $165.23 or saw a rise of 14.95%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved 249.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed 8.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $169.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $124 while the price target rests at a high of $195. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.45% from current levels.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +213.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.5%, compared to -18.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.1% and -15.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +80.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $763.26 Million and $909.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.4% for the current quarter and 77.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.07% with a share float percentage of 82.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 27Million shares worth more than $2.9 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Sands Capital Management, Inc. held 40.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 23.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.53 Billion and represent 35.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 27.33% shares in the company for having 18023801 shares of worth $1.93 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.49 Million shares of worth $481.64 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.81% of company’s outstanding stock.