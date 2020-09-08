Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 28,060,193 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The CCL stock price is -180.45% off its 52-week high price of $51.94 and 57.88% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.19.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Despite being -0.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the CCL stock price touched $18.92- or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have moved -63.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 31.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.93 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.38% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -266.59%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -183.3% and -419.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.06 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.53 Billion and $4.78 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -98.7% for the current quarter and -88.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.