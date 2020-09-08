Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,761,359 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.54 Million, closed the last trade at $0.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.43% during that session. The ACST stock price is -1440% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 8.5% above the 52-week low of $0.183. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Despite being -7.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ACST stock price touched $0.2826 or saw a rise of 28.59%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved -91.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -71.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed -74.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 240.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 53.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 290% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.11 while the price target rests at a high of $2.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1035% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.