I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,172,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.07 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -14.11% off its 52-week high price of $42.3 and 74.91% above the 52-week low of $9.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 270.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that I-Mab (IMAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the IMAB stock price touched $42.30- or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, I-Mab shares have moved 196.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed 20.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.72 while the price target rests at a high of $57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.73% from current levels.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -268.6%.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.92% with a share float percentage of 0.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with I-Mab having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited with over 1.39 Million shares worth more than $41.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited held 18.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 1.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.44 Million and represent 15.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 369656 shares of worth $11.06 Million while later fund manager owns 51.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.54 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.