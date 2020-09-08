RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 4,978,356 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.4 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 20.05% during that session. The RAVE stock price is -451.85% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 133.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 336.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Sporting 20.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the RAVE stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 22.97%. Year-to-date, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares have moved -65.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) have changed -5%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 362.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +362.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 362.96% from current levels.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.