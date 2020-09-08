Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 9,446,410 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.65 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The INO stock price is -250.16% off its 52-week high price of $33.79 and 80.1% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the INO stock price touched $12.07- or saw a rise of 18.97%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 196.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -51.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +273.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.1% from current levels.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.59%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +130.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $866Million and $279Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 252.2% for the current quarter and 1659.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.4%.