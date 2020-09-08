Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 3 and has seen 27,079,089 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.69 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 10.05% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -5.58% off its 52-week high price of $22.9 and 93.91% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 10.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the WKHS stock price touched $22.71- or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 625.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 33.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.79% from current levels.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +688.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 542.86%, compared to -23% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.2% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5510.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57400% for the current quarter and 933400% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.