Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2,207,788 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $602.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The GERN stock price is -31.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.4 and 59.02% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the GERN stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 12.02%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 34.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed 5.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 118.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +282.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.93% from current levels.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $60Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $131Million and $171Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -54.2% for the current quarter and -64.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.5% with a share float percentage of 31.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 Million shares worth more than $65.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.29 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 12479541 shares of worth $27.21 Million while later fund manager owns 8.88 Million shares of worth $19.36 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.