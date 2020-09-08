China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1,418,886 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.3 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.87% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -272.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 13.98% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 640.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Despite being -5.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CJJD stock price touched $1.1285 or saw a rise of 17.59%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. shares have moved -48.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed -23.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 259.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 129.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 652.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +652.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 652.69% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -453.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.