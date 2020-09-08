Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 16,037,343 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.03 Million, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 12.26% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -507.69% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting 12.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.449 or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved -77.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -35.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 530.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 111.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 412.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +412.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 412.82% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.