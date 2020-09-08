Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 2,712,969 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $187 per share which meant it lost -$11.51 on the day or -5.8% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -25.67% off its 52-week high price of $235 and 88.15% above the 52-week low of $22.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Despite being -5.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the CVNA stock price touched $235 or saw a rise of 20.43%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 103.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $180, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -87.7% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +221.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.31%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.6% and 27.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33.4%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.48 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.8% for the current quarter and 42.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.5%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 123.26% with a share float percentage of 128.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.8 Million shares worth more than $1.54 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 Billion and represent 13.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 3153712 shares of worth $379.08 Million while later fund manager owns 2.68 Million shares of worth $321.84 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.86% of company’s outstanding stock.