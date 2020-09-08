Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,608,019 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.51 Million, closed the last trade at $5.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -8.42% during that session. The FUV stock price is -70.31% off its 52-week high price of $8.89 and 81.42% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 639.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Despite being -8.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the FUV stock price touched $6.50-1 or saw a rise of 19.69%. Year-to-date, Arcimoto, Inc. shares have moved 224.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have changed -27.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 694.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 442.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.95% from current levels.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcimoto, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +255.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.82%, compared to -23% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.9% and 45% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +546.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33Million and $944Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2930.3% for the current quarter and 157.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.6%.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.71% with a share float percentage of 13.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcimoto, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 689.34 Thousand shares worth more than $3.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Advisor Group, LLC, with the holding of over 247.28 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 Million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 627149 shares of worth $3.34 Million while later fund manager owns 68.24 Thousand shares of worth $363.04 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.