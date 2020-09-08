Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has a beta value of 2.5 and has seen 1,180,693 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12 Million, closed the last trade at $0.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The CLUB stock price is -650% off its 52-week high price of $3 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) trade information

Despite being -6.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CLUB stock price touched $0.6519 or saw a rise of 38.61%. Year-to-date, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -76.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have changed -5.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 815.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 412.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 650% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +650% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 650% from current levels.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.5% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.32% with a share float percentage of 66.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.89 Million shares worth more than $1.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 424.02 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.97 Thousand and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 310541 shares of worth $185.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 205.99 Thousand shares of worth $111.23 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.