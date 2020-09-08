Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2,472,287 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The SABR stock price is -213.54% off its 52-week high price of $23.86 and 56.64% above the 52-week low of $3.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the SABR stock price touched $7.75-1 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved -66.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.3% from current levels.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -331.68%, compared to -23.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -370.4% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $279.12 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $440.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $984.2 Million and $941.42 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -71.6% for the current quarter and -53.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.9%.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.51% with a share float percentage of 94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.88 Million shares worth more than $208.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.16 Million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 7865012 shares of worth $63.39 Million while later fund manager owns 7.42 Million shares of worth $59.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.