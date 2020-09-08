Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1,050,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.04 Million, closed the last trade at $5.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The FLDM stock price is -107.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 80.47% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Despite being -2.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the FLDM stock price touched $8.08-2 or saw a rise of 24.75%. Year-to-date, Fluidigm Corporation shares have moved 74.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) have changed -20.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100.33% from current levels.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluidigm Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.3% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.46 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $26.5 Million and $32.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter and 43.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.06%.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.59% with a share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluidigm Corporation having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6Million shares worth more than $24.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.86 Million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.29% shares in the company for having 4486632 shares of worth $10.05 Million while later fund manager owns 2Million shares of worth $8Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.