Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 20,467,097 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -5.7% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -507.44% off its 52-week high price of $26.12 and 8.14% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Despite being -5.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the AMRN stock price touched $7.90-4 or saw a rise of 45.57%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -79.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed -38.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +388.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.28% from current levels.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.86 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.8% for the current quarter and 21.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.3%.