Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 782,371 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $503.23 Million, closed the last trade at $14.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The ZYXI stock price is -105.03% off its 52-week high price of $29.73 and 48.21% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 621.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the ZYXI stock price touched $15.38- or saw a rise of 5.69%. Year-to-date, Zynex, Inc. shares have moved 84.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have changed -19.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $31.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.17% from current levels.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.4%.