ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 688,566 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.74 Million, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The ZAGG stock price is -178.95% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 36.22% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 684.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) trade information

Despite being -2.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the ZAGG stock price touched $3.45-6 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, ZAGG Inc shares have moved -60.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have changed 5.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 139.94% from current levels.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZAGG Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -403.53%, compared to -11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90% and -54.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $146.49 Million and $189.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.9% for the current quarter and -30.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.